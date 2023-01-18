361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,455.0 days.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

