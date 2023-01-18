3,501 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 171,398 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 529,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,464,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 101,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,300 and sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

