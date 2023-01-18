2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO William D. Baird III Sells 1,077 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $11,448.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,797 shares in the company, valued at $837,612.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 337,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,487. The company has a market cap of $369.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $22.21.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 408,376 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
