29,500 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 171,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. 41,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

