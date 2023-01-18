2,805 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.82. 176,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

