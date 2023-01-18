23,870 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Purchased by WiL LLC

WiL LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Clear Secure makes up 3.1% of WiL LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 53.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,814,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 628,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 87.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 1.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.54. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,324 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,799. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

