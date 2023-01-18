2,150 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 115,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

