18,947 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 109,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $321.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.81 and its 200-day moving average is $300.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $13,555,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
