17,092 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD remained flat at $16.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,647. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.