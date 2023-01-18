17,092 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD remained flat at $16.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,647. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
