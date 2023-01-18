1,648 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.