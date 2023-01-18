1,648 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
