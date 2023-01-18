15,500 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.