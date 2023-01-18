15,229 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $227.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.31. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $249.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.