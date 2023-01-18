11,461 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Acquired by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,005. The company has a market cap of $828.72 million, a P/E ratio of 109.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 17,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,961,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,730.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,795. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

