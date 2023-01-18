10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

VCXAW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

