1,000 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.24. 1,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.