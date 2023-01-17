Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Mizuho

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

ZWS opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

