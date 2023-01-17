Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 6.8%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.60. 118,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,176,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.