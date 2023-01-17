Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $107.30 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

