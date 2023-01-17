Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 4.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 31,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,970,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 7.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zhihu by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

