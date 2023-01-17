XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $47.85 million and $835,001.45 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00431347 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.54 or 0.30277408 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00755420 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,407,474 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.