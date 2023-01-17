XRUN One Day Volume Reaches $119,570.48 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $314.17 million and $119,570.48 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00433625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,447.33 or 0.30437272 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00760350 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.