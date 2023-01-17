Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Decreased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

