WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $437.83 million and $3.90 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.01422820 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00028724 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.01772254 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04376392 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

