Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUBE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. 92,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 125.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.