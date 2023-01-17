WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 66.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

