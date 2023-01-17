WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,878. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

