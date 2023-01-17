Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $45,017.95 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

