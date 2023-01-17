Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Down 61.5% in December

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

