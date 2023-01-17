WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 50.6% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $58.22 million and $700,289.68 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00406408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00030795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004697 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018583 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,410,050 coins and its circulating supply is 762,942,283 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

