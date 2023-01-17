Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 3,750 at UBS Group

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 3,505 ($42.77) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.68) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.81) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Price Performance

WTBDY opened at $9.26 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

About Whitbread

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.