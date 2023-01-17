Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $248.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

