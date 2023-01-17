Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 3.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. 246,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,149. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.