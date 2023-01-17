Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,255 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $211.97. 29,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,961. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.