Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 8.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 117,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 237,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$118.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.