WAXE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $61.28 or 0.00287106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $186,705.49 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAXE has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

