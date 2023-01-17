Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.20 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.40). Approximately 589,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 492,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.37).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Watkin Jones from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 175 ($2.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Watkin Jones Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £294.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3,826.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.34.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
