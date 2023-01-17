Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. 8,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 820,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 23.12 and a beta of -1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

