Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. 8,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 820,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 23.12 and a beta of -1.06.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
