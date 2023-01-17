Warburg Research Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($110.87) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Aurubis Price Performance

Aurubis stock traded down €0.54 ($0.59) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €92.00 ($100.00). 93,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.63. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($55.43) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($127.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

