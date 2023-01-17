Warburg Research Analysts Give GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) a €50.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on GFT Technologies in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

GFT Technologies Price Performance

ETR GFT opened at €36.45 ($39.62) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GFT Technologies has a 1-year low of €27.70 ($30.11) and a 1-year high of €49.00 ($53.26).

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.