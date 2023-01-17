WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.48

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 19803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

WANdisco Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

WANdisco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.