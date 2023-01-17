Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wanderport Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WDRP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 909,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,412. Wanderport has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Wanderport alerts:

About Wanderport

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wanderport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanderport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.