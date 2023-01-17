Wanchain Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.92 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00082491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

