Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $807,743.88 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,650,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,675,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

