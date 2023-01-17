Waltonchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $899,343.78 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $899,343.78 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,653,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,678,353 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

