Waltonchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $899,343.78 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $899,343.78 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00430463 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.84 or 0.30215329 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00759460 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,653,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,678,353 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.