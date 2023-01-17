Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJXFF stock remained flat at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Wajax has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

