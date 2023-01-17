Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 8,769 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 124,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

