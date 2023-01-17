Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $16.83 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,828,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,738,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. 14,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,189. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $156.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38.

