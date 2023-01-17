Waddell & Associates LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,078,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

