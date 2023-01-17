Waddell & Associates LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 226.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. 1,052,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.