VVS Finance (VVS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $129.27 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,570,564,199,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,270,064,372,672 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

